Pakistan captain Shan Masood stunned after hearing about David Warner's lost Baggy Green, calls for 'countrywide search'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 02, 2024 01:08 PM IST

Shan Masood said that David Warner deserves respect for the career he has had and hopes that the latter gets his lost Test cap back before his last match.

David Warner is set to bow out of Test and ODI cricket after the upcoming third Test against Pakistan in Sydney. However, there has been a rather unusual development in the run-up to that match with Warner saying that his baggy green Australia Test cap may have been stolen.

Shan Masood said that Warner's career deserves to celebrated

Warner made an appeal on his social media handles as what he called a ‘last resort’ in which he said that his backpack in which he had kept his Test cap had not reached Sydney from Melbourne, which was where the second Test took place. Pakistan captain Shan Masood was visibly surprised when he was told about the situation during his press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday and said that the Australian government should launch a “countrywide search” for the baggy green.

“There should be a country-wide search right now from the Australian Government. We might need the best of detectives to get that back,” Masood told reporters. ”(Warner) has been a great ambassador, and he deserves every bit of respect, every bit of celebration for his unbelievable career. He is an example to openers. Personally, love watching him bat but hopefully that doesn't happen for long in Sydney," said Masood.

Masood noted the fact while any Test cap is important because of the fact that the longest form of the game is the pinnacle, that the Australian cap is an especially iconic one, with players often known to never change it throughout their careers. “Test cricket is the pinnacle and the Test cap is special. The way the Australians look after their Test caps, they wear them with pride. Sometimes we have changed our caps in the past but for them it's the same Baggy Green. I hope they find it. It's the most precious thing for any cricketer, and I hope David Warner gets it back,” said Masood.

Warner's appeal

Warner says in the caption to the video he shared that his backpack, which contained a couple of his "girls' presents" and his beloved baggy green, did not reach Sydney Airport from Melbourne, where the second Test was played. "Hi all, this is my last resort, but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown on @qantas to Sydney a few days ago," he says in the caption.

"It's sentimental to me. It's something I'd love to have in my hands walking out there this week. If it's the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into trouble," Warner says in the video. "Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media. I'm happy to give this to you if you return my Baggy Green."

