Pakistan coach comes up with ‘won’t make a difference' retort on no handshake with India query

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan turned out to be a one-sided affair on Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham, with Harmanpreet Kaur's side winning the contest by 64 runs. However, the biggest talking point, once again, was the absence of handshakes between players from both teams. There has been no change in stance since the Asia Cup 2025, and players from both teams continue to snub the customary post-match handshakes. At the toss, Harmanpreet and Fatima Sana went their way, without exchanging a look or glance.

India defeated Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. (REUTERS)

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Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur refuses to be drawn into handshake controversy ahead of Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match

As expected, Pakistan's head coach, Wahab Riaz, was asked about the no-handshake development, and the former Pakistan pacer said he doesn't understand the exact reason behind the lack of pleasantries, but added that it doesn't make a “difference.”

Here's how the conversation went between the reporter and Riaz:

Reporter: I'm sorry to ask this, but we noticed there were no handshakes again today. What's the relationship like between the players and the staff from the two different teams? Are you friendly behind the scenes, or is it just frosty?

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{{^usCountry}} Wahab Riaz: See, I don't know. I just left cricket way before, so I don't know the reason for not shaking hands. But I think if things want to move like this, let's go like that. It won't make a big difference. India dominate Pakistan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wahab Riaz: See, I don't know. I just left cricket way before, so I don't know the reason for not shaking hands. But I think if things want to move like this, let's go like that. It won't make a big difference. India dominate Pakistan {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The match between two arch-rivals saw India dominate Pakistan, registering a comprehensive 64-run win. Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh were the standout performers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The match between two arch-rivals saw India dominate Pakistan, registering a comprehensive 64-run win. Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh were the standout performers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I think we have given away 15-20 runs, having another extra fielder in the last 2 overs in the circle. I think that also gave them the momentum that only 3 fielders in the boundaries, but I believe that still 15 to 20 runs I think we have given away," said Riaz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think we have given away 15-20 runs, having another extra fielder in the last 2 overs in the circle. I think that also gave them the momentum that only 3 fielders in the boundaries, but I believe that still 15 to 20 runs I think we have given away," said Riaz. {{/usCountry}}

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“See, there are a few positives. I think the way the fight they have put up, the fight in the bowling and then coming on with the batting. There are some glimpse of positiveness, and we will take that. We know it is always going to be a game of nerves, and I think we are working hard on it. And they have been trying their level best, and you win one, you lose one. Unfortunately, we were on the losing side today,” he added.

In the chase of 171. Pakistan folded up for 106, after Deepti Sharma took a five-wicket haul to be judged as Player of the Match.

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