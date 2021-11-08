Cricket Pakistan tweets 'How are you feeling, Indian fans?' after T20 World Cup exit, Wasim Jaffer gives savage reply

India’s exit from the T20 World Cup has evoked reactions from almost all section of the globe. Termed ‘favourites’ to win the Trophy, the Men in Blue were unable to make it to the semi-finals, of the ICC tournament, the first time it has happened in eight years – as New Zealand beat Afghanistan by eight wickets to Sunday to seal their berth and extinguish India's last hopes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Indian fans try to come to terms with the fact that yet another ICC trophy will not end up with their cricket team, Cricket Pakistan's Twitter handle posted a tweet, which stated: 'How are you feeling, Indian fans?' While the message did not indicate any type of banter, many took exception believing the tweet could be in a sour taste. Quoting it, India's very own Wasim Jaffer, who is known to post witty tweets on the social media platform, came up with a savage reply.

Also Read | How about saying, 'well tried, boys': Gambhir urges fans to be proud and not judge Team India after T20 World Cup exit

"Had a heavy lunch between 12-1, still feeling full Winking face #NZvsAfg #T20WorldCup."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those unable to decipher Jaffer's tweet, 12-1 is the margin by which India lead Pakistan in World Cups. Sure, the unbeaten steak came to an end last month, when Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in Dubai to register their maiden win in almost three decades at the World Cup. India lead Pakistan 7-0 in the 50-over World Cups, and 5-1 in the T20 format.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Scotland team visits Pakistan dressing room to celebrate Haris Rauf's birthday, PCB shares heartfelt video – Watch

While India failed to make the knockouts, Pakistan have done so, and in some style, winning all their five Super 12 matches, the only team to remain undefeated in the tournament. The 1992 World Cup winners and the 2009 T20 World Cup champions will battle Australia in the second semi-final on Wednesday. Meanwhile, India will play their final match of the T20 World Cup against Namibia before taking the flight back home on Thursday.