Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik slams two glass-shattering sixes in Global T20 Canada, watch video

cricket

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:33 IST

Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik displayed a “glass-shattering” performance during the Global T20 Canada League match at CAA Centre in Brampton on Thursday. Playing for Vancouver Knights, the right-handed batsman broke glasses twice with two massive sixes in the first qualifier against Brampton Wolves.

The first one came off in the 13th over of the rain-curtailed 16-over match. Ish Sodhi was into the attack and on the second delivery of the over, Malik stepped up to slam the ball over cover for a 68-metre six.

The ball struck on the window panes and the glass was shattered into pices. The batsman then hit another one in Wahab Riaz’s ball, a few overs later. The ball went towards backward point and broke another window.

Also read: ‘Welcome home red beast’: MS Dhoni gets new car, Sakshi shares image

The batsman scored an unbeaten-46 runs in 26 balls with four boundaries and three sixes in the innings to take his side’s total to 170/4 in 16 overs.

In reply, Wolve were bundlred out for 103 in 13.4 overs with Saad Bin Zafar and Daniel Sams picking up seven wickets among themselves.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 14:32 IST