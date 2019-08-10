Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik slams two glass-shattering sixes in Global T20 Canada, watch video
In a Global T20 Canada match, Shoaib Malik slammed two sixes and shattered window glasses with the big hits.cricket Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:33 IST
Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik displayed a “glass-shattering” performance during the Global T20 Canada League match at CAA Centre in Brampton on Thursday. Playing for Vancouver Knights, the right-handed batsman broke glasses twice with two massive sixes in the first qualifier against Brampton Wolves.
The first one came off in the 13th over of the rain-curtailed 16-over match. Ish Sodhi was into the attack and on the second delivery of the over, Malik stepped up to slam the ball over cover for a 68-metre six.
In an unusual scenario, @realshoaibmalik literally hit two glass breaking sixes.#GT2019 #BWvsVK pic.twitter.com/5kuAQoQBbE— GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) August 9, 2019
The ball struck on the window panes and the glass was shattered into pices. The batsman then hit another one in Wahab Riaz’s ball, a few overs later. The ball went towards backward point and broke another window.
Also read: ‘Welcome home red beast’: MS Dhoni gets new car, Sakshi shares image
The batsman scored an unbeaten-46 runs in 26 balls with four boundaries and three sixes in the innings to take his side’s total to 170/4 in 16 overs.
A quick innings of 46*(26) by @realshoaibmalik helps @VKnights_ post a match winning score of 170/4 after 16 overs.#GT2019 #BWvsVK pic.twitter.com/ZBwjOr0StN— GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) August 9, 2019
In reply, Wolve were bundlred out for 103 in 13.4 overs with Saad Bin Zafar and Daniel Sams picking up seven wickets among themselves.
First Published: Aug 10, 2019 14:32 IST