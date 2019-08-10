e-paper
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik slams two glass-shattering sixes in Global T20 Canada, watch video

In a Global T20 Canada match, Shoaib Malik slammed two sixes and shattered window glasses with the big hits.

cricket Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shoaib Malik celebrates with fans after the win.
Shoaib Malik celebrates with fans after the win.(Twitter/Shoaib Malik)
         

Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik displayed a “glass-shattering” performance during the Global T20 Canada League match at CAA Centre in Brampton on Thursday. Playing for Vancouver Knights, the right-handed batsman broke glasses twice with two massive sixes in the first qualifier against Brampton Wolves.

The first one came off in the 13th over of the rain-curtailed 16-over match. Ish Sodhi was into the attack and on the second delivery of the over, Malik stepped up to slam the ball over cover for a 68-metre six.

 

The ball struck on the window panes and the glass was shattered into pices. The batsman then hit another one in Wahab Riaz’s ball, a few overs later. The ball went towards backward point and broke another window.

Also read: ‘Welcome home red beast’: MS Dhoni gets new car, Sakshi shares image

The batsman scored an unbeaten-46 runs in 26 balls with four boundaries and three sixes in the innings to take his side’s total to 170/4 in 16 overs.

 

In reply, Wolve were bundlred out for 103 in 13.4 overs with Saad Bin Zafar and Daniel Sams picking up seven wickets among themselves.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 14:32 IST

