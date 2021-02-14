Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets, become first men’s team to register 100 T20I wins
Babar Azam-led Pakistan scripted history on Sunday evening as they defeated South Africa in the final T20I of the three-match series by 4 wickets to register 100th win in the shortest format of the game. They became the first men’s team to reach a century of T20I victories.
Put to bat first, South Africa had a terrible start as they lost opener Reeza Hendricks in the second over. The misery for the Proteas continued as they were reduced to 48 for 6 in 8 overs before David Miller came to rescue and played an unbeaten 85-run knock off 45 deliveries.
Miller slammed 7 sixes and 5 boundaries during his innings but lacked a solid support from the other end. Riding on his quick-fire knock, the visitors posted 164 for 8 in their quota of 20 overs.
In reply, Pakistan overcame Miller's 45-ball 85 to beat South Africa by four wickets and clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday.
The 32-year-old legspinner Zahid Mahmood picked up 3-40 in his debut game and had reduced South Africa to 65-7 before Miller's clean hitting powered South Africa to a total of 164-8. Miller hit five fours and seven sixes in his unbeaten knock.
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi grabbed 4-25 in a game dominated by spinners, but Pakistan's lower order hung in to reach 169-6 with eight balls to spare.
Hasan Ali (20 not out) raised the victory with two sixes and a four against Andile Phehlukwayo as seamers again found it difficult to grip the wet ball because of dew.
Pakistan beat South Africa 2-0 in the test series before completing the double by handing the Proteas its first defeat in a T20 series in Asia.
After winning the T20I series 2-1, Pakistan captain said, "The focus was on partnerships and take the game deep. Players coming through from domestic cricket. Our youngsters and those making a comeback are giving 100 percent. The plan was to utilise powerplay by promoting Haider Ali. Want to thank the crowd for backing us. Want to thank South Africa as well for coming here."
(With Agency Inputs
