Pakistan given no chance in Asia Cup final; Harbhajan Singh goes bold with prediction: ‘Bharat chak dega phatte’

Harbhajan Singh has delivered his verdict ahead of tonight’s Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan. His blunt reply when asked about the clash was - “Bharat chak dega phatte” (India will win). Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh arrives for the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its headquarters, in Mumbai.(PTI)

The former off-spinners’ five-word reply, posted in a video on X by Sports Today is a reflection of the Indian team and their fans about this decisive match. While the team will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run and carry the momentum ahead, the fans will be eager to gain the bragging rights for the third time in a span of 14 days.

The story of Asia Cup 2025

Harbhajan’s confident statement comes after India’s thorough domination of their arch-rivals in the previous two meetings of Asia Cup 2025. India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the group stage on September 14, then hammered them again by six wickets in the Super Fours on September 21.

In the Super Four clash, Abhishek Sharma slammed 74 runs off 39 deliveries, while Shubman Gill scored 47 off 28, setting up the chase for a competitive 172. Besides their domination and superiority displayed over Pakistan, the Men in Blue have been unstoppable in the tournament, as they overhauled every unit that has crossed their path. The team looks to be a settled unit and at the peak of its power. At this juncture a statement as given by Harbajhan Singh is expected from the followers and supporters of the team.

The controversy that defines this rivalry

The Asia Cup 2025 has been about far more than just cricket. India refused to shake hands with Pakistan players in both the matches as reaction to the tragic incidents in Pahlagam, earlier this year. The Indian skipper gave the statement that his team was ‘aligned with the BCCI and the Indian government’ in dedicating victories to victims of the incident.

The handshake snubs left Pakistan frustrated and visibly disappointed, with their skipper Salma Ali Agha skipping the post-match presentation of the first game. The situation became so tense that Pakistan threatened to boycott their match against the UAE, forcing emergency talks before they eventually agreed to play.

The heat continued when they met the second time in the Super Four. This time the Pakistani players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf took the center stage with their celebrations and antics near the Indian spectators.

The ICC eventually fined both Suryakumar and Haris for breaches of conduct. However, now the situation stands at a point where this game is not only about establishing cricketing supremacy or winning the trophy, it is about the pride of the two nations.

Stakes of the night

This match marked the first time India and Pakistan played in the final of Asia Cup in the tournament’s 41 year history. The Men in Blue are in hunt of keeping their unbeaten record intact while winning the record ninth Asia Cup title.

Harbhajan Singh might seem optimistic, especially given the head-to-head record of the two teams in multinational tournament finals. But based on the current form, the on-paper strength of the two teams and the ability to perform under pressure - tonight is the chance to make it three from three for India and shut all the noise until next time.