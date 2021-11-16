Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has his say on why Babar Azam did not win T20 World Cup 'Player of the Tournament' award

David Warner being adjudged ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Player of the Tournament has received mixed reactions. While some felt Warner was deserving of the honour, others believe the prize should have belonged to Pakistan captain Babar Azam as he was the leading run-getter of the tournament.

While Babar did top-score in the World Cup with 303 runs from six matches, Warner remained a position behind him with 289 runs from seven innings. Babar hit four fifties, while Warner had three. Babar even had a superior average of 60 to show in front of Warner's 48. So obviously, there were certain sections which felt Babar was the right candidate to walk away with the Player of the Tournament award.

A day after the final, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to express his disappointment behind the call. Akhtar tweeted that Warner winning the honour was an 'unfair decision'. Weighing in on the same, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has said that although Babar led the list of the top run-getters, the criteria to pick the Player of the tournament is not always necessarily about who scores most runs.

"It doesn't have to be most runs; they have also seen the impact. They saw which particular player during the tournament had an impact from his performances on the side and Warner won Australia matches single-handedly on most occasions. They also lifted the World Cup which was the icing on the cake," Akram said on A Sports.

Pakistan captain Babar on Thursday scripted not one, but two huge records during the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup. He scored a 34-ball 39 against Australia, and during his knock, Babar became the highest run-getter in maiden T20 World Cup appearance, surpassing batting coach and former Australian cricketer, Matthew Hayden's tally of 265 runs recorded back in 2007.

Babar has amassed 303 runs in the tournament in six innings at 60.60 and at a strike rate of 126.25. It is the third-highest individual tally in a T20 World Cup tournament, standing behind Virat Kohli's 319 runs in 2014 edition and Tillakaratne Dilshan's 317 in 2009.