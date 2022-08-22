Pakistan name injured Shaheen Afridi's replacement for Asia Cup 2022 tournament

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday revealed Shaheen Shah Afridi's replacement for the 2022 Asia Cup tournament in the UAE, which will begin from August 27 onwards. Pakistan named Mohammad Hasnain as Shaheen's replacement, who has been ruled out of the entire tournament and three T20Is against England owing to a knee injury.

Shaheen incurred the injury during the Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle. He failed to recover in time for the Asia Cup tournament and has now been advised 4-6 weeks of rest by the medical team.

Hasnain meanwhile has represented Pakistan in eight ODI matches and 18 T20Is ater having made his debut in 2019. He has pciked 29 international wickets so far, but has not featured in the national side since December 2021. The 22-year-old right-arm pacer is presently part of the ongoing The Hundred where he is playing for Oval Invincibles.

"Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir will leave for Dubai in the wee hours of Tuesday," the PCB stated in a release. "They will replace Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the 16-member ODI squad against the Netherlands."

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

