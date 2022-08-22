Watch: Babar Azam's 'Scotland bowlers bowled very well' remark after ODI series win against Netherlands goes viral

Netherlands did come close to scripting what would have been their most memorable ODI victory since their win against Bangladesh back in 2010. But eventually fell short by nine runs as Pakistan registered a thrilling 3-0 ODI series whitewash in Rotterdam. Naseem Shah was the wreaker-in-chief as he picked a brilliant five-wicket haul that had made things uncomfortable for the hosts and made the modest target of 207 look bigger. But what went viral moments after the win and the thrilling encounter was captain Babar Azam's post-match reference to the Netherlands side as "Scotland".

After the game, Babar was asked about Pakistan's batting and the opportunity for some to test themselves in the final match of the series. The Pakistan skipper acknowledged the difficult batting conditions by credited the bowlers, It was then that Babar ended by referring to the Netherlands as "Scotland".

"We tried our bench strength. Early on the ball wasn't coming on well. We were short in the first innings. But credit to the Scotland bowlers who bowled very well," he said.

“We are happy as a team. All credit to boys. They bowled very well in the second innings. He's (Naseem) bowling very well with the new ball and in the death overs. Wasim also bowling well. And Dahani,” Babar further added.

Pakistan will now head to the UAE for the impending Asia Cup 2022 tournament where the Babar-led side will be up against arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Stadium, the same venue where Pakistan had scripted a historic 10-wicket win against the Men in Blue last October in the 2021 T20 World Cup tie.

Pakistan will however be without Shaheen Afridi this time owing to a knee injury. The star pacer, who had picked three crucial wickets in win against India, has been ruled out of the entire tournament and will miss the T20I series against England as well.

