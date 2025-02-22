'Pakistan nowhere near India's league. They are even weaker this time': Ex-India batter before Champions Trophy clash

The last time Pakistan beat India in an ODI was the Champions Trophy final in 2017. Since then, the two sides have met each other six times in the Asia Cups or the World Cups. India have won five of those while there was a rain washout in Palekelle in 2023. This is India's longest unbeaten streak against their neighbours in 50-over cricket. Since the start of 2011, India and Pakistan have played 15 ODIs, with India winning 10 of those and Pakistan just four. That's how lopsided the contest has been in the last few years. With 73 wins compared to India's 57, Pakistan are still way ahead in overall head-to-head record in ODIs, but the gap would have surely been lesser, if not completely erased, had India and Pakistan played bilaterals like the yesteryears. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan(AP)

On paper, India seem far superior in man-to-man comparison, just like Pakistan were in the 80s and 90s. The contest has become so heavily tilted towards India that a Pakistan win is nothing short of an upset. The numbers, form, and every other cricketing technicality, however, take the back seat when these two sides clash. There are reasons beyond cricket for that. We would intentionally avoid that topic.

Sticking to cricket, the mood is pretty much the same before India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. The stage is set, the anticipation is rising, and the tension is building, but for a moment, if one takes his mind off the drama surrounding the match, the gap between the two sides becomes prominent.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted exactly that when fellow commentator Deep Dasgupta asked him about the rivalry's standards.

"Pakistan is nowhere near to India's league. India have dominated them right throughout in recent times, and this time, Pakistan look even weaker, but that hasn't done anything to take the shine off the battle," Manjrekar said in Hindi commentary during the Afghanistan vs South Africa Group B match when he asked to pick a between India-Pakistan and Australia-England rivalry.

'Pakistan don't have spinners to trouble India'

"Quality-wise, the England vs Australia match will be slightly better but if you ask any Indian and Pakistani fan they would definitely say Sunday's match. The fever is there," he added.

Providing details about the rationale for his thoughts, Manjrekar said Pakistan don't have the ideal bowling combination to trouble a strong Indian batting line-up in Dubai.

"You need spinners to succeed in these conditions and Pakistan only have one specialist spinner in Abrar Ahmed. They will bowl Salman Agha or Khushdil Shah but that won't be enough to trouble the Indian batters. Pace won't be able to have much of an impact," he said.

Sunday's encounter is a must-win match for Pakistan as they lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in their opening match whereas India beat Bangladesh comfortably by six wickets.