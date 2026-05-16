Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali stretchered off after freakish head injury on Day 1 of Sylhet Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is in a bit of trouble after picking up a head injury during day one of the second Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet on Saturday morning.

Hasan Ali was bowling the 8th over of the innings when it happened.(AFP)

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Bowling the 8th over of the innings, Ali tried to take a catch off the fifth ball off the bat of Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He couldn't take the catch, and to make matters worse, he hit himself on the head. He appeared dazed upon getting up. Later, he was stretchered off.

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“Hasan Ali to Tanzid Hasan Tamim, no run, almost a return catch! Hard length delivery in the channel and angling across Tanzid. He hops and is early into the tuck across the line. Ends up getting a leading edge. Hasan Ali stretches his right hand out on his follow-through and only manages to get his fingertips to it. He then lands awkwardly and gets an impact on the right side of his head as his head slams onto the turf,” Cricbuzz's commentary team wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} As of now, there is no update on the extent of the injury, but in the case of a concussion, as per the ICC charter, he can be replaced. It's going to be a like-for-like replacement. In light of that, Amad Butt, the only right-arm fast bowler among the reserves, could make his debut. Pakistan under the pump! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, there is no update on the extent of the injury, but in the case of a concussion, as per the ICC charter, he can be replaced. It's going to be a like-for-like replacement. In light of that, Amad Butt, the only right-arm fast bowler among the reserves, could make his debut. Pakistan under the pump! {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trailing 1-0 in a two-game rubber, Pakistan earlier won the toss and decided to have a bowl. Mohammad Abbas, who picked up a five-for in the first Test, dispatched Mahmudul Hasan Joy off the second ball. Tanzid and Mominul Haque then added 44 runs for the second wicket before Abbas effected a catch and bowled to see the back of Tanzid in the 10th over. He made 26 off 34 balls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trailing 1-0 in a two-game rubber, Pakistan earlier won the toss and decided to have a bowl. Mohammad Abbas, who picked up a five-for in the first Test, dispatched Mahmudul Hasan Joy off the second ball. Tanzid and Mominul Haque then added 44 runs for the second wicket before Abbas effected a catch and bowled to see the back of Tanzid in the 10th over. He made 26 off 34 balls. {{/usCountry}}

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The in-form Bangladeshi captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, having scored a century and a fifty in the first Test at Mirpur, then joined Haque at the crease. But the latter couldn't keep him company for long and perished to Khurram Shahzad for 22. Shahzad replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi for this game.

At lunch, Bangladesh were 101/3 with Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim holding the fort on 26 and 18 respectively.

Pakistan now have lost last three Tests against Bangladesh, having also lost 2-0 at home in 2024. After a massive 104-run loss in the first Test, the visitors are under the pump, at the centre of criticism from all directions.

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