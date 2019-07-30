Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali to marry Indian girl from Haryana’s Mewat - Reports

cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is all set to get married to Shamia Arzoo, an Indian girl. Shamia hails from Mewat, a district in the state of Haryana. Hasan will enter the wedlock on Tuesday, August 20. They will exchange vows in Dubai at the Atlantis Palm Hotel.

Hasan will not be the first Pakistan player to marry an Indian girl. Shoaib Malik, who recently retired from cricket, married Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza. Also, former Pakistan cricketers Zaheer Abbas and Mohsin Hasan Khan have Indian wives.

As per a report in Amar Ujala which quotes Shamia’s father Liaquat Ali, as many as ten family members will leave for UAE on 17 August. These include son Akbar Ali, wife Rahisha, son-in-law Altaf Hussain, daughters Bilkis and Mumtaz and other members of the family.

Shamia has a B.Tech (Aeronautical) degree from Manav Rachna University. She was previously employed with Jet Airways and is currently, working as a flight engineer in Emirates Airlines.

Hasan Ali has has picked up 82 wickets in 53 ODIs and 31 wickets in 9 Test matches for Pakistan. He was a key member of the team that beat India in the final to win the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

