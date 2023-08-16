Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket

Wahab Riaz, the Pakistan left-arm pacer, has called time on his international career less than two months before the World Cup 2023 in India. Wahab, who has picked over 200 international wickets during his 15-year-long career with Pakistan, is poised to embark on an exhilarating new chapter in his journey, focused on engaging in franchise cricket around the world. He

Wahab Riaz played 154 internationals for Pakistan.(Getty)

"Stepping off the international pitch! After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket," Wahab, who picked up 237 wickets from 154 games for Pakistan, tweeted.

Wahab's decision comes on unexpected lines as he had expressed his desire to carry on till 2023 World Cup and then retire, provided he remained fit and his passion towards the game remained strong – he was part of Pakistan's 2011, 2015 and 2019 World Cup squads – but having last played an international game in December 2020, it was evident that that Pakistan have moved on from Wahab, whose spell against Shane Watson at the 2015 World Cup remains one of the fiercest ever. In recent times, he has delved into the realm of politics, assuming the role of caretaker sports minister for the Punjab province in January of this year.

"I have been speaking about my retirement plans past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from international cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have," Wahab said in a press statement. "It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world."

Wahab's retirement from international cricket shows how strongly he believes in Pakistan's young cricketing talent. He is sure that the country's reputation for excellent fast bowling will continue, giving him the chance to concentrate on the thrilling challenges in franchise cricket.

