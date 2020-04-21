e-paper
Home / Cricket / Pakistan’s Babar Azam ready to go back to basics after shutdown

Pakistan’s Babar Azam ready to go back to basics after shutdown

The elegant right-hander has been cooling his heels at home since playing a Pakistan Super League match last month as professional cricket remains suspended due to the pandemic.

cricket Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:47 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Lahore
File image of Babar Azam
File image of Babar Azam(AP)
         

Pakistan’s batting mainstay Babar Azam knows he might be a bit rusty after the extended break from competitive cricket during the coronavirus shutdown but he is confident his strong basics will help him quickly get back up to speed.

The elegant right-hander has been cooling his heels at home since playing a Pakistan Super League match last month as professional cricket remains suspended due to the pandemic.

“...if the break goes on, it can make me rusty, but you can’t forget your basics,” the 25-year-old told ESPNcricinfo.

“It might take some time to regain the rhythm, but the base is there, and inshallah (God willing) I will be the same Babar Azam you saw a few weeks ago.”

ALSO READ: Amir kept me in loop on quitting Test cricket: Former Pakistan coach Arthur

Babar is using the time to go through footage of his innings to analyse his game, which has improved significantly in recent times.

Babar smashed centuries in his last five tests and is ranked among the top five batsmen in all three formats.

The top order batsman attributed his rise to overcoming complacency and building a positive mindset.

“I used to become complacent easily if I performed well. I used to have a negative thought process and that’s the area I realised I had to cover,” he added.

“Now a good performance doesn’t make me happy, instead I push myself to go further and try to expand my game.

“It’s easy to perform, go back, and be happy. But now I have told myself that whatever I do is for the team, and that is more relevant and important.

“My work isn’t done if I score runs. If you perform in a win, it actually makes you happier inside.”

