Pakistan’s Umar Akmal suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Code

Umar Akmal will not be able to take part in any cricket matches including the Pakistan Super League (PSL) till PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit completes the investigation.

cricket Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:20 IST
PCB suspends Umar Akmal
PCB suspends Umar Akmal(Twitter)
         

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was on Thursday suspended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with immediate effect under Anti-Corruption Code pending investigation. Umar Akmal will not be able to take part in any cricket matches including the Pakistan Super League (PSL) till PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit completes the investigation.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments,” PCB said in a release.

 

Umar Akmal, who was part of the Quetta Gladiators in PSL, will in all probability be replaced by the franchise. “Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for Umar Akmal’s replacement in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020,” PCB added.

The 29-year-old Umar Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, scoring 1003, 3194 and 1690 runs respectively.

