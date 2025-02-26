Pakistan sack more than 100 policemen for refusing duty in Champions Trophy 2025 security arrangements: Report

Overburdened by long duty hours in the Champions Trophy 2025, more than 100 Pakistani police personnel refused to perform their security duties and, as a result, were sacked, reported news agency PTI. The dismissed policemen of Pakistan's Punjab Police were associated with various wings of the police force. The unprecedented development comes a day after the Pakistan Intelligence Bureau issued a high alert over security threats against foreign nationals travelling for the Champions Trophy. Pakistan police commandos stand guard outside the Gaddafi Stadium(AFP)

The policemen reportedly were either absent from duty on numerous occasions or outrightly refused to perform the duties assigned to them during the ICC tournament, Pakistan's first since 1996.

"The police officials were assigned to provide security for teams travelling between Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and designated hotels but either remained absent or outright refused to take up their responsibilities," a Punjab Police officials told PTI.

The official said IGP Punjab Usman Anwar has taken notice of the matter and ordered strict action against the cops in question. "There is no room for negligence when it comes to the security of international events," he said.

Though there is no official word on why the dismissed police personnel refused to perform their assigned official duties, several local media reports suggest that the sacked cops were feeling overburdened due to longer duty hours.

The Pakistan cricket team has already been eliminated from the Champions Trophy following its humiliating defeats to New Zealand and India.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has dismissed reports about a possible terror threat to the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan.

In an interview with Geo News on Monday, the minister said: “I would like to state on record that Pakistan is peacefully and very ably hosting the ICC Champions Trophy. Our grounds are full, we have fans from all over the world, the crowds are jubilant, our streets are filled with people who are celebrating the victory of cricket.”