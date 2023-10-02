Pakistan's Shadab Khan overlooks Virat Kohli to name 'most difficult batter to bowl' at WC: ‘Once he gets set…’

Not long ago, Pakistan's Shadab Khan gave an Indian batter a special mention when he was asked to name the 'most difficult batsman to bowl to' in world cricket. Shadab, who is Babar Azam's deputy at the ICC World Cup 2023, had the same name in his mind when the star all-rounder picked the batter to watch out for in the upcoming showpiece event.

Pakistan's Shadab Khan was all praise for the India star ahead of the ICC World Cup(AP-ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan's cricket team received a warm reception in Hyderabad after Babar and Co. arrived in India for the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Champions in the 1992 edition of the ICC World Cup, Babar and Co. have already played a warm-up match against New Zealand in the lead-up to their campaign opener. Speaking to a news agency ahead of Pakistan's next practice match against Australia, vice-captain Shadab revealed that he is a big admirer of Rohit's batting.

ALSO READ: 'I’m used to it now… it’s been three World Cups': Chahal opens up on losing India spot to Kuldeep, Ashwin

‘Admire Rohit Sharma a lot’

The Pakistani spinner also gave India's Kuldeep Yadav a special mention. "I admire Rohit Sharma a lot and among the leading batsmen in the world he is the most difficult to bowl to. Once he gets set he becomes very dangerous. Among the bowlers, since I am a leg-spinner, it will be Kuldeep Yadav given his recent form,” Shadab told news agency PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After being outplayed by Sri Lanka and India in the Asia Cup, Pakistan squared off against New Zealand in its first warm-up game before the World Cup. Shadab scored 16 off 11 balls and the spinner didn't bowl a single over against the Black Caps. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan slammed a century while Babar played a gritty knock of 80 in the warm-up game that was played behind closed doors in Hyderabad.

'Asia Cup didn't go well but…'

"The Asia Cup didn't go well but that's the beauty of cricket you learn from your mistakes and there is always an opportunity to learn and play good cricket. After we lost the Asia Cup we got good rest and I believe it's no more a skill game but a mental game and it's the World Cup situation. You can take good decisions when you are relaxed mentally," Shadab added. Pakistan will Australia in its final practice game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON