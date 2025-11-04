Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 04, 2025
Pakistan show women's coach the exit door following team's finish at the last spot in the World Cup

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 07:18 am IST

Pakistan Cricket Board will not renew the contract of Mohammad Waseem as the head coach. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not renew the contract of women's head coach Mohammad Waseem after the side finished at the bottom of the points table in the recently concluded World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The Fatima Sana-led side failed to win a single game in the eight-team competition. The cricket body issued an official statement a day after India won the tournament for the first time, saying the process to find a new coach has begun.

Pakistan finished at the bottom of the points table in the Women's World Cup. (AFP)
Pakistan finished at the bottom of the points table in the Women's World Cup. (AFP)

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the completion of Mohammad Waseem's tenure as Head Coach of the Pakistan National Women’s Cricket Team,” the board said in an official release.

“The process to appoint a new head coach is currently underway, and the announcement regarding his successor will be made in due course,” the statement added.

The PCB also stated that the body remains committed to strengthening the position of the women's game in the country.

“The PCB remains committed to strengthening women’s cricket in Pakistan and ensuring the team receives the best possible support to achieve continued success on the international stage," the board said.

Pakistan managed to accumulate only 3 points in seven matches, and all of these points came from abandoned games. The side came close to winning a fixture against England, but rain marred the contest and it eventually had to be called off.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan played all of their seven matches at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan had earlier faced an 88-run defeat at the hands of India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, in the competition.

Pakistan also faced defeats against Bangladesh, Australia and South Africa in the competition.

India win their maiden World Cup

On Sunday, Harmanpreet-led side created history as the team won their maiden World Cup title after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Shafali Verma was adjudged as Player of the Match for her knock of 87 and two wickets. On the other hand, Deepti Sharma was chosen the Player of the Tournament for her impeccable all-round performance.

India became the fourth team to win the Women's World Cup, joining Australia, England, and New Zealand.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Australia Live match Today.
