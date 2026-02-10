Pakistan's U-turn on T20 World Cup India match Live Updates: PAK's U-turn saves 174 million, Colombo flight prices rise
The Government of Pakistan did a complete 360-degree U-turn on Monday, giving permission to the senior men's team to take the field against India in the T20 World Cup on February 15. The announcement was made after the ICC confirmed that no sanctions would be put on Bangladesh for not travelling to India for the tournament. It took just eight days for Pakistan to reverse its own stance. Once the announcement was made, the Sri Lankan President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, thanked the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, for paving the way for the match to take place.
In its official communication, the Government of Pakistan said, “In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.”
“Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations,” it added.
On Monday evening, Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chief, gave the first major hint that a U-turn was coming, saying whenever a guest comes home, one tends to forget past incidents. He was speaking about the two-member ICC delegation visiting Lahore to meet with him and the BCB president, Aminul Islam. On Monday, even BCB requested Pakistan to play the match against India, and shortly after the plea was made, the Pakistan government made the decision official.
USD 174 million saved
According to a report in the Indian Express, Pakistan's U-turn has resulted in USD 174 million being saved and there would be no financial loss for any stakeholder. Moreover the ticket prices for Colombo have also witnessed a sharp hike after the go ahead was given to the India versus Pakistan contest.
“The cumulative loss would have been around $174 million dollars, including those related to broadcasters, gate money and other sponsorships,” the Indian Express quoted a source as saying.
What did the Government of Pakistan say in its statement?
The Government of Pakistan issued a lengthy statement on Monday night, while confirming that the match would go ahead against India in Colombo.
Here's the full text of the tweet put out by the official handle of Government of Pakistan:
The Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif has been formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations. These correspondences sought Pakistan’s leadership in securing a viable solution to recent challenges.
The Government further noted the statement by BCB President, Mr. Amin ul Islam. The profound gratitude expressed by our brotherly nation is received with great warmth. Pakistan reaffirms that it stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh.
This evening, the Prime Minister held a telephone call with H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka. During their warm and friendly conversation, they recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times. The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse.
In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations.
The Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan extend their best wishes to the "Men in Green." We remain confident that our team will carry the spirit of sportsmanship and national pride onto the field as they compete for global glory.
The inevitable happens!
The match between India and Pakistan would indeed go ahead as planned after the Government of Pakistan changed its previous stance and gave the permission to Salman Ali Agha to take the field against the traditional rivals on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium.