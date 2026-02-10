Pakistan's U-turn on T20 World Cup India match Live Updates: PAK's U-turn saves 174 million, Colombo flight prices rise

Live

Pakistan's U-turn on T20 World Cup India match Live Updates: Pakistan to take the field against India on February 15.

Pakistan's U-turn on T20 World Cup India match Live Updates: The Government of Pakistan did a complete 360-degree U-turn on Monday, giving permission to the senior men's team to take the field against India in the T20 World Cup on February 15. The announcement was made after the ICC confirmed that no sanctions would be put on Bangladesh for not travelling to India for the tournament. It took just eight days for Pakistan to reverse its own stance. Once the announcement was made, the Sri Lankan President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, thanked the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, for paving the way for the match to take place. In its official communication, the Government of Pakistan said, “In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.” “Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations,” it added. On Monday evening, Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chief, gave the first major hint that a U-turn was coming, saying whenever a guest comes home, one tends to forget past incidents. He was speaking about the two-member ICC delegation visiting Lahore to meet with him and the BCB president, Aminul Islam. On Monday, even BCB requested Pakistan to play the match against India, and shortly after the plea was made, the Pakistan government made the decision official. ...Read More

