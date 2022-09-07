Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Live Streaming Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: When and where to watch PAK vs AFG Live Online, on TV

Pakistan face Afghanistan in their upcoming Super 4 stage fixture of Asia Cup 2022, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday. The Babar Azam-led side will be aiming to build on their form and seal a place in the final. They defeated India by five wickets in their Super 4 stage opener, with Shadab Khan taking two wickets and Mohammad Rizwan hammering 71 runs off 51 balls. Meanwhile, Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka in their Super 4 opener, despite a knock of 84 runs off 45 balls by Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4 stage Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4 stage Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST, on Wednesday.

Where will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4 stage Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4 stage Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4 stage Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4 stage Asia Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted by Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4 stage Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4 stage Asia Cup 2022 match will be available on Hotstar in India.

