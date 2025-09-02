Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs AFG live on TV and online

Pakistan will look to confirm their place in the Tri-Nation Series final when they take the field against Rashid Khan's Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 2. The Salman Ali Agha-led side won their opening two fixtures against Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan's build-up to the Asia Cup 2025 has started off on the best note possible. Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the T20 Tri-Nation Series on Tuesday, September 2. (AFP)

Mike Hesson has finally managed to get his team to play slam-bang cricket, and the results are there for everyone to see. Salman Ali Agha led from the front against Afghanistan, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have also looked in good shape with the ball.

Afghanistan lost the opening match against Pakistan, but the side bounced back strongly in their next game against the UAE. The encounter at Sharjah promises to be a thrilling affair.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the Pakistan versus Afghanistan match in the T20I Tri-Nation Series

When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series match take place?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series match will take place on Tuesday, September 2, at 8:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 8 PM IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series match take place?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Which channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series match will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Nation Series match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.