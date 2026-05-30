Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch PAK vs AUS live on TV and online

The stage is set for the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia, beginning Saturday, May 30. Both teams will look to fine-tune their skills ahead of the 50-over World Cup, set to be played next year in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Australia haven't sent their full-strength squad for the Pakistan tour, as the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood were playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Mitchell Marsh was set to lead the side, but a last-minute injury paved the way for Josh Inglis to be named the skipper.

Australia will take on Pakistan in the 1st ODI on Saturday. (AFP)

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The first ODI between the two teams will be Pakistan’s 1,000th game in the 50-over format. Speaking of the head-to-head record between Pakistan and Australia, the two teams have played 111 matches, with Australia winning 71 and Pakistan winning 36.

Three matches ended in a no-result, while one was tied. However, of late, Pakistan has held the advantage over Australia, winning the last two bilateral series 2-1.

“We have enjoyed success against Australia in the last two bilateral ODI series, and that gives us confidence, but we understand that every series presents a new challenge. Our focus is on executing our plans well and maintaining consistency throughout the three matches," Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi told PCB Digital ahead of the 1st ODI.

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{{^usCountry}} “Playing at Rawalpindi and Lahore is always special because of the passionate support we receive from the fans. Their encouragement motivates us to give our best on the field, and we hope to provide them with an entertaining brand of cricket," he added. Squads: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Playing at Rawalpindi and Lahore is always special because of the passionate support we receive from the fans. Their encouragement motivates us to give our best on the field, and we hope to provide them with an entertaining brand of cricket," he added. Squads: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi, Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi, Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Australia: Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (captain), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa. Here are all the details for the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia: When will the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Australia: Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (captain), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa. Here are all the details for the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia: When will the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia be played? {{/usCountry}}

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The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia will be played on Saturday, May 30. The match will begin at 5 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 4:30 PM.

Where will the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia be played?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Where will live streaming of the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia be available?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia will be streamed live on the Sports TV official YouTube channel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk ...Read More At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. Read Less

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