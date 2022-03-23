Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Live Updates from Lahore
- Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Follow Live Score and Updates from the third day of the final Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah's four-wicket hauls helped Pakistan in bundling out Australia at 391 and getting an upper hand on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test here in Lahore, on Tuesday. At Stumps, Pakistan's score read at 90/1 with hosts currently trailing by 301 runs. Batters Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali are standing unbeaten at the crease. Resuming Day 2 at 232/5, Australia batters Cameron Green and Alex Carey continued with their decent knocks and scored their respective half-centuries. Their duo finally broke when Nauman Ali claimed Carey's wicket with 341 runs on the board.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
