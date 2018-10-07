Pakistan vs Australia, live cricket score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Dubai: Steady start for PAK

Live Updates: Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Australia’s hopes of winning back respect and moving on from the ball-tampering scandal that plunged the team into disgrace face their first test when Tim Paine’s side meet Pakistan in the first Test in Dubai. Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne were handed their debut for Australia. Pakistan are in the midst of their own rebuild in the wake of retirements to former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, but having trounced a stronger Australia 2-0 in the last UAE series in 2014, they will fancy themselves to win this one.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 10:59 IST