Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: PAK vs AUS live streaming on TV and online

PAK vs AUS Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Today: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final match today between Pakistan and Australia in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming(AP)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 01:42 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

PAK vs AUS live streaming, semi-final, T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's Pakistan will take on Aaron Finch-led Australia in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday. Pakistan are the only unbeaten side in this World Cup so far and will be high on confidence after displaying consistent performances in each of their Super 12 matches. Australia, on the other hand, have done enough to silence their doubters with four wins in five matches. Pakistan haven't reached the final of the tournament since their victory in the 2009 edition while Australia have reached the final only once - in 2010 - but haven't won the World Cup ever. 

Let’s have a look at the details of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia semi-final match:

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia semi-final match taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia semi-final match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia semi-final match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia semi-final match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (November 11th). Toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia semi-final game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia semi-final game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia semi-final game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Australia semi-final game will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the T20 World Cup semi-final match PAK vs AUS here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/t20-world-cup.

