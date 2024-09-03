Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Rain stands in the way as BAN eye historic series win

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Pakistan are staring down the barrel at the start of Day 5 of the second Test in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh. Stumps had to be called early on the fourth day due to rain and Bangladesh were 42/0 chasing a target of 185....Read More

Earlier, fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana shared nine wickets on Monday to set Bangladesh on their way in Rawalpindi.; Hasan took figures of 5/43 while Rana added 4/44 and Pakistan collapsed for a score of 172 in their second innings. Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam raced to 42 without loss, with Zakir hitting two sixes and two boundaries, before rain clouds gathered and bad light suspended play one over after the tea break.

Bangladesh's victory in the first Test was their first ever in long-form cricket in Pakistan. It was also their first-ever 10-wicket win in any Test match. They have won only two series away from home -- against the West Indies in 2009 and Zimbabwe in 2021 -- and need another 143 runs on the final day on Tuesday to secure victory.

The morning session on Day 4 belonged to 21-year-old Nahid, who dismissed Shan Masood (28), Babar Azam (11) and Saud Shakeel (two). Pakistan took their overnight score of 9-2 to 47-2 in 10 overs on Monday before Bangladesh broke through with three wickets for 18 runs.