Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Babar's PAK eye winning start against resurgent BAN

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the opening Super Four clash in Lahore on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the second phase of the tournament. Following the game in Lahore, the tournament will shift to Sri Lanka for the remaining five Super Four matches and the highly anticipated final, scheduled for September 17th. Babar Azam's captaincy led Pakistan to the Super 4 stage, courtesy of their dominant 239-run victory over Nepal in the tournament's inaugural match. Unfortunately, their second encounter against arch-rivals India ended in an abandonment after the first innings, where Pakistan's bowlers showcased their prowess by restricting Rohit Sharma's men to 266. On the other hand, Bangladesh faced a challenging start as they were outplayed by Sri Lanka in their opening fixture. However, their fortunes took a turn for the better when they registered an impressive 89-run victory over Afghanistan. The thrilling showdown between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, culminating in a nail-biting 2-run victory for Sri Lanka in Lahore, sealed Bangladesh's qualification for the Super 4 stage.
Just like India and Pakistan, Bangladesh will Pakistan in an ODI match for the first time since the 2019 ODI World Cup. As far as head-to-head stats are concerned, Pakistan are way ahead. Bangladesh have only managed to beat them five times in the 37 ODIs that they have played against each other but there's a catch. Out of those five Bangladesh wins against Pakistan in ODIs, four have come in their last five meetings.
There's way more to the Asia Cup than just India vs Pakistan. Bangladesh and Pakistan have had their own share of intense encounters in the tournament. And today's match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore promises to add another chapter to that. On paper, Pakistan are obviously superior but count Bangladesh out at your own risk. After losing to Sri Lanka quite badly in the tournament opener, they staged a stunning comeback against Afghanistan to book their Super 4 spot. Pakistan, on the other hand, functioned like awell-oiled machine in the two group matches.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match of Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023, as co-hosts Pakistan meet Bangladesh in Lahore. This will be the final match in Pakistan in the current edition.