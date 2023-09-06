Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Babar's PAK eye winning start against resurgent BAN

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the opening Super Four clash in Lahore on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the second phase of the tournament. Following the game in Lahore, the tournament will shift to Sri Lanka for the remaining five Super Four matches and the highly anticipated final, scheduled for September 17th. Babar Azam's captaincy led Pakistan to the Super 4 stage, courtesy of their dominant 239-run victory over Nepal in the tournament's inaugural match. Unfortunately, their second encounter against arch-rivals India ended in an abandonment after the first innings, where Pakistan's bowlers showcased their prowess by restricting Rohit Sharma's men to 266. On the other hand, Bangladesh faced a challenging start as they were outplayed by Sri Lanka in their opening fixture. However, their fortunes took a turn for the better when they registered an impressive 89-run victory over Afghanistan. The thrilling showdown between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, culminating in a nail-biting 2-run victory for Sri Lanka in Lahore, sealed Bangladesh's qualification for the Super 4 stage.

