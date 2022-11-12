Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: PAK vs ENG head-to-head record and form guide

The final match of the T20 World Cup will be played between Pakistan and England on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Both nations will fight it out to claim their second trophy in the history of the tournament. Pakistan had lifted the trophy in 2009 and England were crowned world champions a year later. Going by past record, England holds edge over Pakistan but the unpredictable nature of T20 format gives both the teams equal chances to reclaim the glory.

Babar Azam and Co. are heavily dependent on the performance of their pace battery and spinners who have been spot on in the tournament. With the middle order looking sorted now, their batting is also looking good. On the other side, England are depending a lot on their opening pair who are among the top 10 run scorers in the tournament.

The final match on Sunday has rekindled memories of the 1992 ODI World Cup final between the two countries where Imran Khan led Pakistan had defeated England. Babar Azam and Co. will look to draw inspiration from that win 30 years ago while England will aim to avenge the loss with a win this time.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD OVERALL(in T20Is) :

Matches: 28

England wins: 18

Pakistan wins: 09

No result: 01

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD T20 WORLD CUP:

Matches : 2

England wins: 2

Pakistan wins: 0

LAST 5 MEETINGS:

England tour of Pakistan, 2022, England vs Pakistan, 7th T20I: ENG 209/3 (20) beat PAK 142/8 (20) by 67 runs

England tour of Pakistan, 2022, Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I:ENG 170/2 (14.3) beat PAK 169/6 (20) by 8 wkts

England tour of Pakistan, 2022, Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I: PAK 145 (19) beat ENG 139/7 (20) by 6 runs

England tour of Pakistan, 2022, Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I: PAK 166/4 (20) beat ENG 163 (19.2) by 3 runs

England tour of Pakistan, 2022, Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I : ENG 221/3 (20) beat PAK 158/8 (20) by 63 runs

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan W, W, W, W, L (last five completed T20I matches)

Babar Azam and Co. resurged after two consecutive losses to India and Zimbabwe in their first two matches in the group stages. They won three matches back to back against Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-final. In the semis, they beat New Zealand by 7 wickets to cruise into the final.

England W, W, W, (NR), L (last five completed T20I matches)

In their last five matches, England shockingly lost to Ireland in the group stages. Their next match against arch-rivals Australia was abandoned due to rain. Jos Buttler and Co. then won against New Zealand and Sri Lanka to qualify for the semi-final. In the semi-final, England ruthlessly slammed India by 10 wickets and stormed into the final.

