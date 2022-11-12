'Looking at the ground dimension, I am going with...': Sachin, Lara differ on Pakistan vs England T20WC final prediction

After month long of action in Australia that saw several close games, T20 World Cup 2022 is down the last match, the one that matters the most. 2009 champions Pakistan, who scripted a miraculous turnaround Down Under, will be up against 2010 winners England, who crushed India by 10 wickets in the semis to reach their third final. Ahead of the big match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara gave their prediction for the match during their conversation at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.

Pakistan were on the brink of elimination in their opening week in the tournament after a shock defeat to Zimbabwe. In the must-win game against South Africa that followed, they were reduced to 43 for 4 early on. But the Men in Green did not just bounce back in that match, they won their next two and then beat New Zealand to make the semis.

England, on the other hand, were stunned by Ireland in a rain-interrupted match, before they had to rely ton net run rate to make the next round. In the semis, the opening pair of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler showed no mercy to the India attack as they stitched a record 170-run partnership during their chase to win by 10 wickets.

Ahead of the match, Lara and Sachin was both asked to make their prediction for the final in Melbourne. Lara picked Pakistan, while Sachin backed England owing to the ground dimensions of the MCG.

“I think Pakistan has the better team in terms of individual players. England has played very well structured cricket but I would like to see the trophy stay in Asia,” Lara said said during his conversation with Kunal Pradhan, managing editor, HT.

“I think looking at the ground dimensions, it's got to be England. I differ a little bit. yes, the momentum is with Pakistan. they are kind of peaking at the right time but maybe England might get them to play square of the wicket where in Melbourne, the boundaries are longer. The straighter boundaries are short. Each ground's dimension is different. In Adelaide you have short square boundaries and reasonably longer straight boundaries. So I have this feeling that upfront the new ball they will get to swing and later on, they will go short of length forcing them to play square of the ground,” Sachin added.

