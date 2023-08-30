Pakistan vs Nepal live streaming Asia Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch PAK vs NEP in India on TV and online

Pakistan vs Nepal live streaming Asia Cup 2023: The Asia Cup 2023 gets underway with Pakistan locking horns against minnows Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Pakistan, who are the joint host with Sri Lanka, enter the tournament after a 3-0 victory over Afghanistan. The team led by Babar Azam is placed in Group A alongside Nepal and arch rivals India.

Pakistan, who are also the current ranked one ODI side, will enter the contest as favourites and it will also serve as a dress rehearsal ahead of the anticipated clash against India, which will be played on September 2 in Kandy. Pakistan boast of a formidable line-up with captain Babar, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Fakhar Zaman leading the charge with the bat.

The bowling department appears equally good on the paper with Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi forming their seam attack.

This is also the first time the two will meet in the cricket field.

Here are the live streaming details of Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal

When is the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played on August 30.

What time does the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal start?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will start at 3:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal being played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal is being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I find the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal?

The live streaming of Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

