Pakistan vs Netherlands Live ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India match boycott puts PAK in a corner; Babar can be dropped

Pak vs Ned Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: The first match of the tournament will be played between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Pak vs Ned Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup: The T20 World Cup officially begins. The opening match of the tournament will see 2009 champions Pakistan take on the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The contest carries even more weight for Pakistan, given that they cannot afford to drop points. Pakistan are unlikely to play India on February 15 after the government issued an order; hence, they cannot afford any slip-up if they are to progress to the Super 8s stage. Pakistan have been in some solid form of late, winning the three-match T20I series against Australia on home soil 3-0. Speaking of the Netherlands, everyone remembers how they stunned England twice in the 2009 and 2014 editions, and they will once again try to emerge as a giant slayer, spoiling Pakistan's party. However, Pakistan will start as the clear-cut favourites. When playing in Sri Lanka, the threat of rain is always there, and there is a forecast for light drizzle on Saturday, so it will be seen whether rain plays the spoilsport. The T20 World Cup opening match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, JioHotstar app, and website. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM IST, and the first ball will be bowled at 11 AM. Squads: Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq. ...Read More

