Pakistan vs New Zealand: Haris Sohail, Azhar Ali lead Pakistan’s effort on Day 1

Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, were 207-4 on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai on Saturday.

Azhar Ali scored 81 while Haris Sohail was unbeaten on 81 as they added 126 for the third wicket to lift Pakistan from 25-2 at Dubai stadium.

At close Babar Azam was the other unbeaten batsman on 14. Medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme was the pick of New Zealand bowlers with 2-31.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 19:13 IST