PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE Cricket Score: Pakistan kick off Super 8s in Colombo with rumours of dressing room rift

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Live Score: Pakistan are hoping to bring some momentum into their campaign.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Live Score: Welcome to the T20 World Cup where things are really beginning to heat up. The first group stage is over and done with, and the eight teams which survived are now preparing for the real bloodbath. To begin proceedings we head to Colombo, the R Premadasa Stadium, where Pakistan will get things going against New Zealand. The two teams find themselves in similar positions after their initial four matches. They have managed to get past the opponents they should have beaten – often commandingly, save for Pakistan's scare at the hands of the Netherlands. However, when faced with opponents that could be considered at par or better than themselves, they were beaten resoundingly – Pakistan folding against India, and New Zealand stuttering against South Africa. In a very evenly-matched Group B in the Super 8s, every result will matter, and every performance will need to have just that little bit extra against teams which possess weapons of a certain calibre. New Zealand’s strength is their top order power via Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, while Pakistan's has been their spate of spinners to help them dominate on slower surfaces in Sri Lanka. The RPS in particular has been extremely spin-friendly, with large dimensions and the slow surface combining to neutralise a lot of powerful teams. For New Zealand, this is a threat they will be aware of as they head in to bat – the same all-guns-blazing approach from the flatter Indian decks might not work here, and adapting to that will be key for the top order. Pakistan will back themselves with the amount of time they have spent in Sri Lanka thus far in the tournament. It's a considerable advantage, and one they will look to convert for a good start in a strong group that also includes England and Sri Lanka. In a stage of the tournament were there are no unimportant matches, this is one that could have an oversized impact on what's to follow. Squads: Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi ...Read More

