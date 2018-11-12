Pakistan vs New Zealand: No boundary hit, batsmen take 5 runs - Watch

The final ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out which forced the series to be shared between the two teams. Pakistan batted first and posted 279 for 6 in their first innings.

New Zealand had lost their opener Colin Munro and looked to form a partnership when rain had the final call. However, during the first innings, there was a particular incident which prompted people to sit up take notice.

Pakistan’s batsmen Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali were at the crease and they managed to run five runs after the Kiwi fielders became rather ragged on the field.

Faheem Ashraf had hoicked a full ball from Trent Boult towards deep square-leg. The fielder ran across and got the throw towards the wicket-keeper Tom Latham. The batsmen had crossover for three runs by then. Latham hurled the ball towards the non-striker’s end, there was no backup and this enabled Pakistan another run. The sequence of waywardness did not end there as the fielder from long off then hurled a ball towards Latham, who failed to collect the ball as both batsmen crossed over for a 5th run.

“Quite astonishing. Quite a feat that,” Rameez Raja said in the commentary box, which was an apt assessment of the proceedings.

