Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:17 IST

Toss update: Pakistan won the toss and sent Sri Lanka into bat in the first Twenty20 international in Lahore, with maverick batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal back in the home side. Shehzad, 27, is playing for the first time since a five-and-half month ban after he failed a doping test last year while Umar is playing his first Twenty20 since September 2016. Sri Lanka are led by allrounder Dasun Shanaka for the first time after regular T20 captain Lasith Malinga and nine top players refused to tour Pakistan over security fears. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 27, is making his international debut. The remaining two matches will also be played in Lahore on Monday and Wednesday.

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 19:15 IST