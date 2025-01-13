Pakistan will have upper hand against ‘under pressure’ India: Mohammad Amir drops Champions Trophy prediction

As has been the case almost every time a multi-nation cricket tournament happens in the past decade or so, the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan is arguably the most anticipated match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. India's dominance over their arch-rival in big tournaments has been challenged quite a few notable times in this period and according to former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, Rohit Sharma's team could have a tough time in Dubai on February 23. This will be the first time the two sides meet in the Champions Trophy since the final of the 2017 tournament(AP)

“The way Pakistan has played recently — defeating Australia in Australia and then beating South Africa — shows their strength, especially in overseas conditions,” Amir is quoted as saying by the Times of India. Amir said that while recent form would suggest that Pakistan have the upper hand, India have always been his favourite in the big tournaments. "Considering their recent performances, I think Pakistan will have the upper hand against India. However, India has always been my favourite in big tournaments. But the Indian team is under pressure and facing severe criticism due to their recent defeats," the left-arm pacer commented.

India have been on a rocky run of form since they won the 2024 T20 World Cup last year. Since that title win, they have lost an ODI series to Sri Lanka for the first time since 1997 and their dominance at home Test cricket was later ended in a stunning manner by New Zealand, who whitewashed them 3-0. India then lost 3-1 to Australia in their five-match Test series away from home, thus conceding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade. The losses to New Zealand and Australia ruled India out of the World Test Championship final, thus making it the first time the marquee Test match will be played without India's involvement.

India looking to put behind 2017 Champions Trophy shock

This will mark the first time the two sides meet in the Champions Trophy since the rather stunning final of the 2017 tournament, in which Amir was among the central characters in Pakistan's famous victory. Pakistan had lost to India by 124 runs in the earlier match between the two sides in the same tournament. However, they then went on an incredible winning streak that helped them reach the final and their victims included tournament favourites England in the semi-finals.

A century from opener Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan put up a massive 338/4 batting first. India were then rattled when Amir dismissed their top three Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, all of whom were at the peak of their powers, within the first 10 overs. Despite Hardik Pandya staging a brief fightback by scoring 76 in 43 balls, India were eventually all out for 158 and thus lost the final by a whopping 180 runs.