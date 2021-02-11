IND USA
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan raises bat and helmet to celebrate his century during the 1st Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP)
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan hits record-breaking T20I ton against South Africa

Mohammad Rizwan finished with 64-ball 104 not out comprising of six boundaries and seven sixes after South Africa won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat at the Gaddafi stadium.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:09 PM IST

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan etched his name on the record books with a stunning century in the first T20I against South Africa in Lahore. Rizwan became only the second wicket-keeper batsman after former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum to hit a ton in all three formats of the game. McCullum as a specialist keeper has scored 5 Test tons, 3 ODI tons and 1 T20I hundred. Rizwan as a keeper has scored 2 hundreds in ODIs and 1 each in Tests and T20I.

Rizwan finished with 64-ball 104 not out comprising of six boundaries and seven sixes after South Africa won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat at Gaddafi stadium.

Rizwan’s tally of sixes is also the most by a Pakistan cricketer in T20Is.

Rizwan hit pacer Andile Phehlukwayo for his seventh hit over the boundary to become only the second Pakistani batsman to score a Twenty20 International hundred.

Top scores by a Pakistan batsman in T20Is
Top scores by a Pakistan batsman in T20Is


Ahmed Shehzad had hit a T20I hundred for Pakistan against Bangladesh in the Twenty20 World Cup in Dhaka in 2014.

Rizwan became the fifth wicket-keeper batsman to score a T20I hundred after McCullum, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad, South Africa’s Morne Van Wyk and Serbia’s L Dunbar.

List of keepers with a T20I hundred
List of keepers with a T20I hundred


That Rizwan’s hundred on Thursday came days after his century in the second Test against South Africa, makes it more special.

Haider Ali was the other main run getter with 21.

In this knock 61.54 % of the team runs were scored by Rizwan which is the most by a PAK batsman in a completed innings in T20Is
In this knock 61.54 % of the team runs were scored by Rizwan which is the most by a PAK batsman in a completed innings in T20Is


Andile Phehlukwayo was the pick of South African bowlers with 2-33.

The remaining two matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday, also in Lahore.

