Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi mockingly enacts Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli's dismissal after fans chant their names

Pakistan bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi enacted his dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli after the Pakistan fans chanted their names during the side's last T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Namibia. Afridi had removed both the opening batters in his first two overs and then came back towards the end to dismiss India captain Kohli in Pakistan's opening game against arch-rivals India, as the Babar Azam-led side secured a dominant 10-wicket victory.

As Shaheen Afridi stood near the boundary line in Sharjah, the Pakistan fans began chanting Rohit Sharma's name. In return, Afridi enacted the manner in which he trapped Rohit LBW with a full length inswinger. A delivery later, he mocked KL Rahul's dismissal in a similar way. Rahul was cleaned up by another incoming delivery but a from a length.

Seeing Afridi obliging their requests, the fans then started to chant Kohli's name. Afridi then enacted how he foxed Kohli with a slower bouncer.

VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi mockingly enacts Rohit, Rahul, Kohli's dismissal on fans' request

Shaheen Afridi has taken six wickets in five matches for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup so far, bowling at a decent economy rate of 6.70. Pakistan's pace attack, comprising of Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali, has combined to take 19 wickets in five games.

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup and will face Australia for a place in the final of the tournament. In the other semi-final, England take on New Zealand.

Team India, meanwhile, bowed out of the edition and played its final game against Namibia on Monday. After the defeat to Pakistan, India faced another 8-wicket loss to New Zealand which effectively ended the side's campaign in the tournament. The Virat Kohli-led team won the remaining three games against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia to finish at the third position in Group 2.

