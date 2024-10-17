Pakistan's tailender Noman Ali plays perfectly-timed flick, says 'tere bhai ne Lara ki tarah maara' on stump-mic

Noman Ali may have only scored a solitary run in Pakistan's second innings against England during the second Test in Multan, but his brief contribution became a rather hilarious moment on the field. With a perfectly timed flick off his pads, Noman turned a leg-side delivery from Ben Stokes into a single, prompting his batting partner Agha Salman to jokingly ask, “Khud maari hai na yeh? (Did you hit it deliberately?)” Noman Ali plays a flick shot (X)

In turn, Nomal replied, “Han! Han! Pura tere bhai ne Lara ki tarah maara hai.”(Ya, Ya, I just flicked it like Lara).

Earlier in the Test, it was Sajid Khan who stole the limelight with his outstanding performances with both bat and ball. Pakistan set England a daunting target of 297 runs on a pitch that posed challenges for the batters. By the end of Day 3, England found themselves wobbling at 36 for 2, struggling to cope with the conditions as Pakistan’s spin-heavy attack exploited the dry surface to great effect.

Sajid picked 7 wickets in England's first innings, and then showed resilience with the bat in the second innings; he scored 22 valuable runs and formed a crucial 65-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Salman Ali Agha.

Pakistan's innings concluded at 221. England’s bowlers, particularly Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach, made significant inroads, with Bashir claiming four wickets and Leach adding three to his tally. However, England's fielders suffered a few lapses, notably with Jamie Smith dropping a straightforward catch and Joe Root failing to hold onto an edge.

In England's first innings, they resumed at 239 for 6 and ended their innings at 291, trailing Pakistan by 75 runs. Pakistan's bowlers, led by Sajid, were relentless, with Ali picking up his 50th Test wicket and showcasing his potential as a rising star in the squad.

Pakistan remain hopeful of breaking a streak of 11 consecutive home Test matches without victory since March 2021. The defeat in the first Test had heightened the urgency for a home win, making this match pivotal for the team's morale and confidence.