Pandya's injury throws a spanner in India's plans

When the television camera zoomed into the Indian dressing room during the drinks break after the 17th over of the India innings, it captured the worried face of captain Rohit Sharma sitting next to his allrounder Hardik Pandya, surrounded by coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and other members of the support staff. Hardik Pandya falls to the ground after injuring his left ankle during their match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 (ICC Twitter)

The grim picture was a result of a freak ankle injury Pandya suffered while bowling the ninth over of the Bangaldesh innings on Thursday. Every team has a few irreplaceable players and in the Indian cricket team, Pandya is that player. The home side’s game plan for the World Cup has been based on his batting at No 6 and chipping in with crucial overs too.

But Pandya appeared to twist his ankle in his follow-through while trying to stop a straight drive off Litton Das. He did not return to the field for the remainder of the innings and in their update posted on social media platform X (Twitter) by the BCCI stated: “Hardik Pandya’s injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans.”

In a chat just after the seven-wicket win, Rohit revealed: "He pulled up a bit sore. There is no major damage, that is good for us. But obviously with an injury like that, we have to assess every day and we will do whatever is required."

Coming in place of Jasprit Bumrah from the Press Box end, Pandya's third ball was driven straight down the ground by Litton Das, and almost by reflex, the bowler stuck his right foot out to stop it, but he got into a tangle and ended up overstretching his left leg and twisting his ankle.

After getting treatment from the physio, Pandya tried to go back to his bowling mark but was visibly hobbling and was forced to leave the field. Virat Kohli stepped in to complete the last three balls of the over.

In the 19th over, news came in that he will not be taking the field for the rest of the innings followed by the update of his being taken for a scan.

Given how important his role is to the team’s cause, the India camp will be desperately be hoping that he recovers quickly.

As a specialist batter, he provides depth in batting at the No 6 spot and shoulders the responsibility of being the third seamer behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, giving the Indian attack a complete look.

His presence gives the team management options. With Pandya available, India has been able to play around with their combination and get the balance right depending on the conditions. It has allowed the team to play an extra pacer, Shardul Thakur, or extra spinner, R Ashwin.

His injury comes ahead of the tough games against New Zealand, on Oct 22, and England, Oct 29, where gaining full points are important because the outcome of these games can affect where India finish in the points table.

With the top-order firing on all cylinders, Pandya hasn’t been needed in the batting department expect to give the finishing touches in the opening game against Australia, he has, however, made vital contributions in bowling with five wickets in three games.

Without him, India will have no option but to get an extra batter in -- Ravindra Jadeja at No 6 and Shardul Thakur at No 7 is a bit high for them. The team has the option of R Ashwin, who is a handy bat, but without Hardik the batting will get weaker.

It means the team management will have some thinking to do. India will have to bring in either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan to bloster the batting which will leave them with five bowlers. They will have to take a call whether to go with Shardul Thakur as the third pacer or to get in strike bowler, Mohammed Shami, or they will have to pair Sirajand Bumrah, with Thakur as the third pacer.

Against Bangladesh, India got a taste of what it is going to be like without Pandya. Captain Rohit Sharma had used Thakur for a total of eight overs in the two games he played against Afghanistan and Pakistan, on Thursday, Thakur had to bowl nine overs, going for 59 runs. Mohammed Siraj has also been leaking runs. He went for 60 runs.

There are no easy answers to the problem but by winning their first four matches, India have given themselves some breathing room. The batting is firing and so is the bowling and they will be counted upon to hold the fort till Pandya gets back.

