Papua New Guinea Women vs Cook Islands Women Live Score: Match 8 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 07:30 AM

Live

Jan 18, 2024 06:30 AM IST
Papua New Guinea Women vs Cook Islands Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start on 18 Jan 2024 at 07:30 AM
Venue : Lloyd Elsmore Park 2, Auckland

Papua New Guinea Women squad -
Naoani Vare, Pauke Siaka, Tanya Ruma, Dika Lohia, Erani Pokana, Kaia Arua, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau, Kevau Frank, Buruka Vicky, Geua Tom, Henao Thomas, Isabel Toua, Vicky Araa
Cook Islands Women squad -
Esther Williams, Maya Piakura, Mr Vila, Mummy Elikana, Tailor Maika, Angite Ruarau, Loane Evangelean, T Elikana, Zamera Lkiua, Koitai Mataora, Sonnia Vaia, RV Auora, Sofia Samuels, Tapuaiva Piakura, Tetiare Mataora

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 18, 2024 06:30 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024

    Papua New Guinea Women vs Cook Islands Women Match Details
    Match 8 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 between Papua New Guinea Women and Cook Islands Women to be held at Lloyd Elsmore Park 2, Auckland at 07:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Papua New Guinea Women Cook Islands Women Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024 + 2 more
Thursday, January 18, 2024
