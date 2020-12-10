Parthiv Patel joins Mumbai Indians as Talent Scout

cricket

A day after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has joined Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) as a Talent Scout. The franchise confirmed the development through a statement on Thursday evening.

“Parthiv brings a vast domestic and international cricketing experience spanning over two decades, along with an understanding of the fast-paced IPL competition,” read the statement.

The former Indian stumper was a part of the MI in 2015 and 2017 season. The 35-year-old will work closely with the Mumbai Indians coaching staff and scouts’ group.

“I had enjoyed my cricket playing for Mumbai Indians, those momentous three years with the champion sides remain etched in my memory. It’s time now to turn a new chapter in my life. I am excited, confident, and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me,” said Parthiv.

Franchise owner Akash Ambani warmly welcomed the former Indian cricketer, stating that the team management has got the opportunity to pick Parthiv’s cricketing brain during his playing days at Mumbai Indians.

“I am delighted to have Parthiv joining us. We had the opportunity to pick his cricketing brain during his playing days at Mumbai Indians. I am very confident of his contribution to further enhance our scouting system with the depth of cricketing knowledge he possesses. Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai Indians and what we are trying to create at MI. We welcome Parthiv to our one family,” said Akash Ambani.

Parthiv, who featured in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20s for India, had announced his retirement on Wednesday, drawing curtains on a career spanning 18 years.

The wicket-keeper batsman also represented Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.