Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Parthiv Patel wants Mumbai Indians to achieve 'biggest record' by winning a hat-trick of titles
cricket

IPL 2021: Parthiv Patel wants Mumbai Indians to achieve 'biggest record' by winning a hat-trick of titles

Parthiv said he wants to see Mumbai Indians become the first team to win a hat-trick of IPL titles this year. Mi had won the last two IPLs becoming the first side to win five IPL trophies and Parthiv said they have a chance to achieve something which no franchise has ever achieved.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Mumbai Indians players(IPL 2020/Twitter)

Days before the opening match of IPL 2021, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel talked about the ‘biggest record’ he would like to see in this Indian Premier League, which begins from April 9.

Parthiv said he wants to see Mumbai Indians become the first team to win a hat-trick of IPL titles this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side had won the last two IPLs becoming the first side to win five IPL trophies and Parthiv said MI have a chance to achieve something which no franchise has ever achieved.

Also Read | Chopra picks ideal RCB XI for IPL 2021, leaves out 2 prominent Australians

"IPL is all about entertainment. It is all about how everyone goes out there and express themselves. I have no doubts in seeing the way Virat Kohli has batted, the way Chris Gayle has been batting, the way KKR has played and all of that, but the biggest record which I would like to see is there's not been a hat-trick of winning the tournament, which Mumbai Indians has a very good chance of. So, that is the record which I would like to see broken," Parthiv Patel said on Star Sports.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Nortje, Rabada arrive in Mumbai to join DC squad

2 ground-staff members among 3 more positive Covid-19 cases at Wankhede

Ashwin posts hilarious video with Rahane, Pant during DC photoshoot

IPL 2021: Can KKR find the right team balance to end title drought

Mumbai Indians were by far the best team on display in last year’s edition of the tournament. After finishing on the top of the table after group stages with 18 points, MI went to beat Delhi Capitals in the finals to win their fifth IPL.

Also Read | IPL 2021: MI have the potential to go where no other IPL team has before

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah were one of the best performers for MI last year.

In the auctions held earlier this year, MI roped in leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham and not to forget Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun.

The defending champions will take on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challenger Bangalore in the tournament opener on April 9 in Chennai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 mumbai indians parthiv patel
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP