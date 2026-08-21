‘Pass on the weed, brother’: AB de Villiers brutally mocked after putting Virat Kohli above Sachin Tendulkar
Former Indian bowler mocked AB de Villers with a cheeky five-word reply after he rated Virat Kohli above Sachin Tendulkar.
Former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh has taken a cheeky swipe at AB de Villiers after the South African great claimed Virat Kohli was a stronger Test batter than Sachin Tendulkar in challenging overseas conditions. De Villiers’ assessment reignited the long-running debate over Kohli and Tendulkar after he suggested that while Tendulkar had shown Indian batters they could succeed on bouncy and seam-friendly pitches, Kohli subsequently took that standard to another level.
Ganesh was clearly not convinced. Reacting to De Villiers’ comments on X, the former India pacer delivered a brutally short response. “Pass on the weed, brother,” Ganesh wrote.
The remark quickly drew attention because of the stature of the two players being compared and De Villiers’ well-known friendship with Kohli, developed during their years together at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.
AB de Villiers puts Kohli ahead of Tendulkar overseas
De Villiers had made the comparison while discussing the evolution of Indian batters in difficult overseas conditions on his YouTube channel. “I think of someone like Sachin Tendulkar way back, who started that trend for India. Yet, he wasn't as strong as someone like Virat Kohli, who was even better. But Sachin was the first guy to show that as a subcontinent batter, you can do well in bouncy and seaming conditions. Virat took that forward and raised the bar,” De Villiers said.
He also pointed towards the next generation of Indian batters following the path laid down by Tendulkar and Kohli. “Because of that, there are quite a few players now like Rahul and Padikkal, who have started to up that trend and follow in the footsteps of a Virat and a Sachin,” he added.
Ganesh’s response reflected how contentious De Villiers’ assessment is, particularly when Tendulkar’s numbers away from home are considered. Tendulkar scored 8,705 runs in 106 overseas Tests at an average of 54.74, with 29 centuries. Kohli finished with 4,894 runs in 68 Tests outside India at an average of 41.47.
Tendulkar also produced some of the defining overseas performances of his generation across a career that stretched more than two decades. His record included centuries in Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Kohli, though, enjoyed a remarkable overseas peak of his own. His 2018 tour of England remains one of the finest by an Indian batter in the country, with Kohli scoring 593 runs in five Tests at an average of 59.30, including two centuries. He also scored four hundreds during the 2014-15 Test series in Australia.
Also Read: AB de Villiers gets his research wrong: Sachin Tendulkar undoubtedly a superior overseas Test batter than Virat Kohli
The former India captain’s influence extended beyond his batting. Under Kohli, India developed into one of Test cricket’s strongest travelling sides and won their first-ever Test series in Australia in 2018-19. De Villiers’ argument appeared to centre more on Kohli’s ability at his peak against pace and movement rather than simply overall career numbers. Ganesh, however, made it clear in just five words that he was having none of it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More