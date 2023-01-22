Pat Cummins chooses between Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli. Usman Khawaja ranks Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman

With Team India gearing up for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup scheduled for this year, focus will be on Virat Kohli, who has been in lethal form lately. The 34-year-old was in stylish form during the recently-concluded three-match ODI series, where India whitewashed Sri Lanka.

In the first ODI, the former captain slammed 113 runs off 87 balls, packed with 12 fours and a six, as India reached 373 for seven in 50 overs, setting a target of 374 runs. Chasing a target of 374 runs, Sri Lanka could only reach 306 for eight in 50 overs, losing by 67 runs. Meanwhile in the third ODI, Kohli smacked an unbeaten knock of 166 runs off 110 balls, including 13 fours and eight maximums. Even Shubman Gill clattered a ton as India posted 390 for five in 50 overs. Chasing a target of 391 runs, Sri Lanka were easily dismantled, getting bowled out for 73 runs in 22 overs. Mohammed Siraj was in hot form and bagged four wickets for India's bowling department.

But Kohli wasn't always India's main batter. Until 2013, the mantle was held by none other than Sachin Tendulkar won the 2011 World Cup with India and also was named as Player of the Tournament at the 2003 edition of the competition. Considered by many to be the greatest cricketer in history, Sachin retired from cricket in 2013. So when Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was asked to choose between Sachin or Kohli, the pacer was left stumped.

Speaking on YouTube during a teaser episode for Prime Video's The Test, batter Usman Khawaja asked Cummins, "Sachin or Virat?"

Reacting to the question, Cummins quipped, "Of what? Cooking?"

"I think I have played Sachin only once in a T20 years ago. So I will say Virat", he added.

Cummins' answer could leave many Sachin fans in dismay but it also showcases the amount of respect active cricketers have for Kohli, who has been a leading batter in all formats since his debut. During the interaction, Cummins also asked Khawaja to rank the 'Fab Four of Indian cricket - Tendulkar, Dravid (Rahul), Ganguly (Sourav), and Laxman (VVS)'.

"I would go Tendulkar, one. Dravid, the wall, two. Three, Dada. Ganguly , unfortunately this hurts for me to say for Laxman too, I love watching Laxman bat, but lefties first,", he said.

