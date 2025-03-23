Pat Cummins' 'overacting, overconfidence' called out after spine-chilling warning before RR tie: 'He's counting on Head'

Sunrisers Hyderabad begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a home match against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With the core of their powerful batting unit from 2024 still in place, a subplot for the SRH season is whether they can break their own run-scoring records from last year, and become the first IPL team to register a 300-run innings total. SRH captain Pat Cummins hopes to lead the franchise to their second IPL title.(AP)

The flames of this discussion were further fanned as SRH captain Pat Cummins seemed to hint at a 300-score being on the agenda for SRH, with a cheeky nod to fans wanting to see a historic performance from the men in orange.

At an SRH fan event in the lead-up to the IPL, Cummins held up three fingers and said the words “Three hundred,” with a smile on his face, to a rapturous applause from the SRH fans.

However, despite Cummins clearly seeing the funny side of the discussions regarding this chase for 300, many fans were not pleased by his attitude, and reacted on social media.

Cummins speaks of confidence in batting order

Also in the fan event, Cummins said of his team: “I think last year was quite an amazing season. So if we can play anywhere like last year, where the stadium was packed, the boys put on a show with the bat and the bowlers hung in there. So if we can do a similar team performance this year, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, we can go a long way in the tournament.”

SRH were devastating with the bat in IPL 2024, setting three totals in excess of 250, and three of the four highest team totals in the history of the tournament. Their highest score was a brutal 287/3 against RCB, falling just short of that hallowed 300-mark. Travis Head’s 102(41) and Heinrich Klaasen’s 67(31) set the stage, with both players returning for this formidable team this year.

“300 is what everyone else wants, and we spoke about it a bit, but as long as we’re winning, we’re happy,” said Head to iplt20.com in a video interview. “It’s great confidence knowing there’s guys in the shed who can come if things don’t go to plan at the top of the order,” explained Head about why SRH can gun for these massive scores.