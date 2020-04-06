e-paper
Home / Cricket / Pat Cummins prioritises T20 World Cup over IPL

Pat Cummins prioritises T20 World Cup over IPL

Cummins became the most expensive foreign buy in the IPL at the auction in December when Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for his services.

cricket Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins (IPL)
         

With cricket facing an uncertain future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins would like to see the T20 World Cup at home being held over the lucrative IPL in which he would enter as the costliest foreign buy.

“The T20 World Cup is something we’ve spoken about for the best part of two or three years. The (ODI) World Cup in 2015, that was absolutely a career highlight for me and I wasn’t even playing in the final. I’d love to see that go ahead,” Cummins was quoted as saying by the ‘Australian Associated Press’.

Also Read | ‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra

“That’s probably the big tournament this year for international cricket ... I’d love for that to happen in a perfect world and if I was to be really greedy, I’d love for the IPL to happen as well.”

There is no definitive word on the IPL yet after it was postponed to April 15. With coronavirus cases continuing to rise globally, it is unlikely the cash-rich league will be organised anytime soon.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has suggest that the IPL should kick-start the cricketing season and be held before the T20 World Cup, scheduled in October-November.

