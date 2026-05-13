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Pat Cummins punished by BCCI as Sunrisers Hyderabad suffer double whammy in crushing loss to Gujarat Titans

Pat Cummins was fined after his side’s first offence of the season, receiving a penalty of INR 12 lakh for the breach.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 11:12 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Pat Cummins faced the consequence of a slow over rate during the IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The SRH skipper was fined after his side’s first offence of the season, receiving a penalty of INR 12 lakh for the breach.

Pat Cummins fined for slow over rate vs Gujarat Titans.(AFP)

Slow over-rate penalties have become increasingly common in the league, with several captains falling foul of the rule in recent seasons. Among those previously penalised are Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane, underlining how regularly teams are being pulled up for not completing their overs in time. Cummins, who joined Sunrisers Hyderabad mid-season, has been leading the side steadily, but the defeat against Gujarat Titans proved to be a double blow, with the slow over-rate penalty adding to the disappointment.

"Pat Cummins, Captain, Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 56 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 lakhs," the league released a statement.

It also marked the first time since 2024 that SRH failed to chase a sub-200 target in the IPL. Being dismissed for 86 meant they fell 10 runs short of their previous lowest total of 96, which came against Mumbai Indians in 2019 at Hyderabad, underlining a truly embarrassing outing with the bat.

Meanwhile, Cummins urged SRH to recover from this heavy defeat quickly.

"This happens in T20 cricket. We (now) go to venues we know well, so we take confidence from that. We won five or six (matches) and that gives a bit of breathing room, so going back to what got us those wins and putting this behind quickly," he added.

 
sunrisers hyderabad gujarat titans pat cummins
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Pat Cummins punished by BCCI as Sunrisers Hyderabad suffer double whammy in crushing loss to Gujarat Titans
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