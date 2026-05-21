Pat Cummins spills details on SRH captaincy twist, highlights Ishan Kishan’s time in charge: 'I stayed out of his way'

Sunrisers Hyderabad have staged a strong turnaround this season, overcoming a shaky start to secure a place in the playoffs. After an underwhelming campaign last year and the early absence of skipper Pat Cummins, many had written them off before a ball was properly bowled. However, the side gradually found its balance after a couple of games and settled into a winning rhythm that proved hard to break. In Cummins’ absence during the first half of the season, Ishan Kishan stepped up to provide stability and leadership, ensuring the team stayed competitive in the top half of the table. His role helped SRH maintain consistency while they searched for the right combination. Pat Cummins praises Ishan Kishan's captaincy stint. (PTI)

The return of Cummins brought a noticeable lift to the bowling attack, giving the unit more structure and control in key moments. From that point on, SRH looked far more composed and well-rounded, especially with both batting and bowling clicking together. The transition between Kishan’s leadership phase and Cummins’ return was handled smoothly, with the team continuing to stick to the same aggressive approach that defined their campaign.

Cummins was questioned on Ishan Kishan’s leadership stint at Sunrisers Hyderabad, specifically whether he influenced the decision to appoint him as stand-in captain, and how he assessed Kishan’s approach and effectiveness in leading the side during the first half of the season.

"We had a few good options. He (Kishan) has had a great domestic season as captain. I got asked a question (on stand-in captaincy), and I said 'Oh, Ishan would be great, the boys love him'. He was awesome. I let him do his thing. I didn't get too involved, was there if he needed me. He knows how to captain well, so I stayed out of his way," Cummins told NDTV.

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Cummins praises SRH owners The Aussie paceman also spoke about SRH’s tough run after reaching the 2024 final, pointing to the backing they received from the owners during that period and how the group used last season’s struggles as a reset point. He also noted that this year the team has come back with clearer intent, sticking to a more aggressive approach and showing stronger belief in their style of play.

"The owners have been great. The first half of last year, I don't think we played anywhere near our potential. We won our last three or four games (last season), which showed that we were onto something with the style we wanted to play. Us at our best are right up there with any other team. We came into this season knowing that last season was as bad as we could play. Couple of new players too have bought into the aggressive style that brought us success," he added.