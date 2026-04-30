Pat Cummins sums up bowlers’ plight, sympathises with them SRH’s 244 chase vs MI: ‘How long do we have?’

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins was candid about the direction T20 cricket is heading, noting that even totals of around 250 no longer feel safe. With teams in the IPL routinely chasing 200-plus targets with ease, the game has become increasingly tough for bowlers. While the format has always favoured batters, this season has pushed it to another level, with players showing little hesitation in taking the attack to bowlers from the very first ball. SRH themselves chased down a 244-run target against a high-profile Mumbai Indians bowling attack quite comfortably on Wednesday to register a statement win. Pat Cummins feels the heat of T20 batting carnage. (PTI)

Asked whether he feels for bowlers in this run-heavy phase of the IPL, Cummins acknowledged the challenge with a mix of humour and realism, while pointing out that moments of execution can still make the difference.

"Yeah, I've got a lot. How long do we have? (with a smile on his face) I think I said last game, it's these high-scoring games, there's not a lot in it for the bowlers. But you do feel like, even at the end there, if you nail one really good yorker, it can still be the difference in the match," Cummins said in the post-match press conference

He also highlighted the value of quality bowlers, pointing to the impact they can still have despite the odds, and singled out Eshan Malinga as a key example of how they continue to shape results.

"So bowlers - and really good bowlers - you know, like Eshan (Malinga) in our team, he's a big reason why we've been winning these games as well. I think he's got the purple cap as well. You can still have a huge impact. Everything's going well at the moment, so keep hanging in there," he said.

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“Glad I am not bowling to Travishek” Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target with eight deliveries to spare, even as Mumbai Indians ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah endured an off day, conceding 54 runs in his four overs and going wicketless.

The SRH praised his batters for their fearless approach and urged them to continue playing in the same positive manner.

"When the pitch is good, they (openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head) have so many different shots. Glad I am not bowling to them," he said, adding that the youngsters in the side have a "super aggressive." approach.

"They have a fearless attitude," he added.